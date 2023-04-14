Motorists are being warned of road closures around Lichfield as the Cathedral to Castle Run takes place.

Participants will cover the ten mile course between Lichfield and Tamworth on Sunday (16th April).

The event starts at Beacon Park at 8.30am and leaves Lichfield on Darnford Lane towards Whittington and then takes local paths around Whittington Heath, before working its way round Hopwas Woods and onto the canal towpath to Hopwas.

Full details of the route are available on the Cathedral to Castle Run website.