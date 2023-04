The Royal Opera’s production of The Marriage of Figaro will be screened in Lichfield later this month.

The Garrick will show the live recording at 6.45pm on 27th April.

A spokesperson said:

“The story of Mozart’s comic opera will surprise and delight you at every turn. “Come for the music and stay for the cross-dressing hilarity, all unfolding over the course of one crazy, topsy-turvy day in the Almaviva household.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.