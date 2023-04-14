Time is running out for filmmakers in Lichfield and Burntwood to showcase the best of the area as part of a county-wide contest.

The Staffordshire Day Film Competition is asking people to promote tourism and hospitality in a way that ties into the theme ‘Learn Something New’.

Entries can take the form of documentaries, animations, promotional films or social media videos.

Entries should highlight the best of the county while promoting tourism and hospitality. This could be in the form of a documentary, animation, or promotional film. Filmmakers are welcome to use newer mediums such as TikTok or Instagram to create their best work.

Staffordshire Film Archive’s Ray Johnson said:

“This is a great county with a reputation as a hub of creativity which should be celebrated. “We are delighted the Staffordshire Day Film Competition is returning and look forward to seeing the entries, which can promote anything related to Staffordshire tourism, including attractions, country parks, restaurants, pubs and events.” Ray Johnson, Staffordshire Film Archive

Valid entries need to have been filmed within the past five years, should be shorter than 20 minutes, and can fall within one of the following categories:

Best Documentary

Best 3-Minute Promo

Best Animation

Overall Winner

More information on the competition can be found on the FilmFreeway website. Entries close on 17th April.