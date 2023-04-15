Classic hits of the 80s are coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Darkside of the 80s – Sanctum Sanctorium on 21st April.

The five-piece band will perform hits by the likes of The Cult, Killing Joke, Sisters of Mercy, Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Cure, Billy Idol and Bauhaus.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“This Spring at The Hub we’re celebrating all things 80s with our fabulous free exhibition I Grew Up 80s, plus lots of music from the decade.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.