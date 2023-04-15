Chasetown picked up a point against Halesowen Town – despite playing half the game with with their top scorer in goal.

The stalemate means the hunt for the play-off places is out of The Scholars’ hands.

Mark Swann’s men will now need to win both of their remaining games and hope that either Sporting Khalsa lose or Coleshill Town fail to win on the final day of the season.

After an even opening, Chasetown had a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring when Ben Lund slid in Danny O’Callaghan who was fouled in the box. Luke Yates took responsibility for the penalty, but struck Daniel Platt’s right hand post.

The next great chance came for the visitors. Simeon Cobourne sprinted clear from midfield but dragged his shot wide of James Wren’s post.

The Chasetown keeper picked up an injury as the half ended and was replaced at the interval by leading goalscorer Jack Langston.

The stand-in stopper was called into the action just after the hour, kicking an effort away from danger.

Chasetown kept the pressure on and Ryan Wynter headed just wide of the post.

Halesowen did very little to trouble the stand-in home keeper until stoppage time when Langston palmed over from Cobourne.