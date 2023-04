Drivers are being warned of delays when a road in Whittington is closed for repairs to the local water supply infrastructure.

Fisherwick Road had initially been due to shut almost three months ago, but it emerged the correct permissions were not in place at the time.

But the South Staffs Water works will now take place on Wednesday (19th April).

A diversion route will be in place via the Tamworth Road, Comberford Road, Elford Road, Coton Lane, A51 and Common Lane.