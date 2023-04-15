Highways chiefs say crews are stepping up efforts to fix potholes across Staffordshire.

They say the spring blitz is being funded by an additional £5million set aside for road repairs and patching.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Philip White, said:

“As we come out of the winter months and into spring, this is the time our highway maintenance and repair programmes are able to step up.

“During the cold and wet weather it is difficult to make permanent repairs so as we enter the warmer months our crews will working hard to carry out thousands of pothole repairs, as well as drainage cleaning and surface dressing.

“Maintaining and improving Staffordshire’s highways is very challenging, especially in light of rising costs and increasing road usage.

“Good roads are important to everyone, and potholes at this time of year can be a frustrating problem for motorists.

“This is why we are pulling out all the stops to repair as many defects as possible, get our roads into a better condition, and create smoother journeys for everyone.”

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council