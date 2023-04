An evening of opera will take place when London Concertante perform at Lichfield Cathedral.

A Night at the Opera by Candlelight will be held at 7.30pm on 7th May.

The concert will feature works by Puccini, Verdi, Rossini and Mozart.

A spokesperson said:

“Presented by Candlelight with some of the country’s greatest opera singers, in the stunning setting of Lichfield Cathedral, this truly is an evening not to be missed.”

Tickets can be booked online.