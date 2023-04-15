Lichfield City slipped into the bottom half of the table with a 1-0 defeat against Darlaston Town.

Reece Mason’s second half strike proved the difference between the two Midland Football League Premier Division sides.

City keeper James Beeson had to be prevent the visitors going in front as he produced a fine one-on-one save before the follow-up was blazed over the bar.

The first real chance of note for Lichfield saw Jack Edwards force Jack Myatt into a stop.

Darlaston sent a shot over the top before Beeson saved well from a free kick.

The breakthrough came ten minutes from the end when a free kick was sent into the box and Mason lashed home from the edge of the box.

Edwards sent a free kick over as City looked to find a leveller, but they were condemned to a defeat which leaves them 11th in the table with one game left to play.