A critically-acclaimed show crafted during the pandemic is coming to the Lichfield Garrick stage.

Motionhouse’s Nobody promises “gravity-defying choreography and daring action” as the dance-circus fusion follows seven characters on their journey to discover who they are.

It will be at the Garrick on 2nd and 3rd May.

Louise Richards, Motionhouse’s executive director, said:

“We are really looking forward to bringing Nobody to Lichfield. “Our work is in extremely high demand from audiences, with several venues selling out so far on the tour, and standing ovations at every performance. “It was fantastic to get such amazing reviews for Nobody too from the critics both in the UK and overseas.” Louise Richards, Motionhouse

Kevin Finnan, artistic director of Motionhouse, started exploratory work with the dancers for Nobody in late 2019 and was just about to start creating when the pandemic struck.

Abruptly halted, creation resumed in January 2021 when the company returned to the studio, operating within strict Covid guidelines.

Kevin said:

“It was a challenge to make Nobody, but the process was interesting because the pandemic entirely reshaped my original vision for the production. “When the dancers and I came back in early 2021 after a long period of lockdowns and furlough, we had an incredible urge to be creative and to explore new ways of moving. “I think the energy and emotions of the extraordinary collective experience of dealing with the pandemic shaped the content and the movement we were coming up with as a group. “The narrative arc of the production reflects this – the first act of Nobody is driven by the raw emotion of our experiences during lockdown. There is a sense of isolation and being alone and the effects this has had on us all during the pandemic. “In the second act there is a sense of coming together and the strength we all get from that.” Kevin Finnan, Motionhouse

Tickets for Nobody at the Lichfield Garrick are £21 and can be booked online.