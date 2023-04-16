People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to stop flushing wet wipes down the toilet.
Water UK’s Bin the Wipe campaign has revealed that a fifth of people in the UK admit to disposing of them in this way.
Now Severn Trent is calling on customers to change the habit after revealing it had deal with 30,000 blockages in one year, with a large number of these caused by items such as wet wipes being put down the toilet.
Grant Mitchell, from Severn Trent’s blockages team, said:
“We’re supportive of discussions around the banning of wet wipes containing plastic, as well as Water UK’s important Bin the Wipe campaign as we know that flushing things like wipes can have a huge impact on our customers and the environment.
“Many children get their hands mucky and parents then use wet wipes to clean them up – please remember to put them in the bin, and not down the loo.
“The same message applies in the kitchen as well. After your roast dinner, don’t forget to scrape pots, pans and plates into the bin before washing up, and always leave leftover cooking oil to cool, before throwing it away to help prevent any blockages that could lead to flooding.”Grant Mitchell, Severn Trent