People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to stop flushing wet wipes down the toilet.

Water UK’s Bin the Wipe campaign has revealed that a fifth of people in the UK admit to disposing of them in this way.

Now Severn Trent is calling on customers to change the habit after revealing it had deal with 30,000 blockages in one year, with a large number of these caused by items such as wet wipes being put down the toilet.

Grant Mitchell, from Severn Trent’s blockages team, said: