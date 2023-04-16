Antony Jones
Antony Jones

A Conservative candidate for the local elections says working with police to tackle vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour will be high on his agenda if he wins a seat on Lichfield District Council.

Antony Jones will contest the Chasetown ward on 4th May.

Having served as the administrator of a local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and as a parish councillor, he says he has already had discussions with local PCSOs and the Staffordshire Commissioner to discuss issues facing the community.

Antony said:

“As an experienced community leader, I am committed to working tirelessly to make Chasetown ward a better place to live, work and raise a family.

“I am passionate about engaging with local business owners and residents to understand their needs and concerns – and I am committed to working with local police to address issues related to car crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Antony Jones

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council said:

“We are excited to have Antony as our candidate.

“His commitment to community engagement and his experience as a parish council chairman and Neighbourhood Watch coordinator make him a strong candidate for Chasetown ward.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The full list of candidates for the Chasetown ward are:

Norma Bacon

Conservatives

Cllr Darren Ennis

Darren Ennis

Labour

Laura Ennis

Labour

Antony Jones

Antony Jones

Conservatives

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments