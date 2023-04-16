A Conservative candidate for the local elections says working with police to tackle vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour will be high on his agenda if he wins a seat on Lichfield District Council.

Antony Jones will contest the Chasetown ward on 4th May.

Having served as the administrator of a local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and as a parish councillor, he says he has already had discussions with local PCSOs and the Staffordshire Commissioner to discuss issues facing the community.

Antony said:

“As an experienced community leader, I am committed to working tirelessly to make Chasetown ward a better place to live, work and raise a family. “I am passionate about engaging with local business owners and residents to understand their needs and concerns – and I am committed to working with local police to address issues related to car crime and anti-social behaviour.” Antony Jones

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council said:

“We are excited to have Antony as our candidate. “His commitment to community engagement and his experience as a parish council chairman and Neighbourhood Watch coordinator make him a strong candidate for Chasetown ward.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council