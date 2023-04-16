A Conservative candidate for the local elections says working with police to tackle vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour will be high on his agenda if he wins a seat on Lichfield District Council.
Antony Jones will contest the Chasetown ward on 4th May.
Having served as the administrator of a local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and as a parish councillor, he says he has already had discussions with local PCSOs and the Staffordshire Commissioner to discuss issues facing the community.
Antony said:
“As an experienced community leader, I am committed to working tirelessly to make Chasetown ward a better place to live, work and raise a family.
“I am passionate about engaging with local business owners and residents to understand their needs and concerns – and I am committed to working with local police to address issues related to car crime and anti-social behaviour.”Antony Jones
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council said:
“We are excited to have Antony as our candidate.
“His commitment to community engagement and his experience as a parish council chairman and Neighbourhood Watch coordinator make him a strong candidate for Chasetown ward.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The full list of candidates for the Chasetown ward are: