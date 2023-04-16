People impacted by dementia are being invited to a special service at Lichfield Cathedral.

Taking place at 10.45am on Wednesday (19th April), it has been tailored for those affected by the condition.

A spokesperson said:

“All are welcome to this 30-minute dementia-friendly service in a participative style that is especially helpful to those affected by dementia. “It will be a safe, friendly atmosphere for anyone wanting a shorter, more gentle worship service.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.