The St Chad statue at Lichfield Cathedral
Lichfield Cathedral

People impacted by dementia are being invited to a special service at Lichfield Cathedral.

Taking place at 10.45am on Wednesday (19th April), it has been tailored for those affected by the condition.

A spokesperson said:

“All are welcome to this 30-minute dementia-friendly service in a participative style that is especially helpful to those affected by dementia.

“It will be a safe, friendly atmosphere for anyone wanting a shorter, more gentle worship service.”

Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments