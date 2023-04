A handbag has been stolen in Lichfield while the owner unloaded their shopping from a car.

It was taken from the boot of the vehicle on Birchwood Road at around 3pm on Wednesday (12th April).

PCSO Thomas Passmore said:

“The handbag has been stolen while the owners have been emptying shopping from their vehicle.” PCSO Thomas Passmore, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 405 of 12th April.