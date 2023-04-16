A grass area in Lichfield could become part of a private garden if plans are approved.

The plot, between St Annes Road and Curborough Road would be fenced off under the proposals submitted to Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said the land had been acquired by the owners of 31 St Annes Road.

“The change of use to a private garden will result in easier maintenance of the land, particularly to the areas visible to the public domain. “The proposal will improve the amenity of 31 St Annes Road and is a sustainable land use.” Planning statement

