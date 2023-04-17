A Burntwood local election candidate says Labour proposals will provide much-needed help for local pubs.

Cllr Paul Taylor, who is hoping to be re-elected to Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council in May, made his comments after his party unveiled proposals to support the sector.

They include a cut to business rates which Labour claim will be worth more than £2,600 to the average pub.

Cllr Taylor said:

“At least four of Burntwood’s pubs are up for sale or looking for new tenants. “This is another excellent policy from Labour that will provide some assistance for our pubs. “The sector needs help or will lose these essential community businesses.” Cllr Paul Taylor

The British Beer and Pub Association has released figures suggesting 2,000 pubs and 25,000 jobs across the country are at risk due to rising costs.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said:

“Pubs are a vital part of so many high streets across the country and without support there is a risk that these much-loved community hubs will be lost.” Emma McClarkin, British Beer and Pub Association

The full list of candidates competing for the three seats in the Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council are: