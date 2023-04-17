Families across Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out which primary school their children have been allocated.

Staffordshire County Council said that more than 95% of those who applied for a place for September have been allocated their preferred location.

More than 99% of children will be going to one of their top three choices.

In total, 9,155 primary school places have been allocated across the county.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With more children needing primary school places compared to last year, allocating school places and accommodating parental choice is always a careful balancing act. “The fact that we are able to consistently allocate the overwhelming majority of parents their first-choice primary school shows how hard our admissions team works, and also how helpful it is that the majority of parents submit their primary school preferences on time.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Parents who applied online will be receiving emails about the results from today (17th April) onwards.