A hit show featuring sketches, songs and stand-up is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Scummy Mummies will be at the city theatre on 4th May.

A spokesperson said:

“For a decade now, the Scummy Mummies have been touring their hit comedy show to sold-out audiences around the country. “Now they’re bringing all their most-loved material together for a night that will make you laugh.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £23 and can be booked online.