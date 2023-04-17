Businesses are being invited to sponsor new awards celebrating the best of Lichfield and Burntwood.
The inaugural Beacon Awards will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum in October.
They aim to recognise business and community heroes and highlight those who help the district shine.
Sponsorship packages start at £50 and are available on a number of the award categories, which include:
- Lichfield Shining Light –District Legacy Award
- Community Hero
- Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year
- Start up Business of the Year
- Independent Business of the Year
- Customer Service Award
- Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year/Young Businessperson of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Large Business of the Year
- Small Business of the Year
- Environmental and Sustainable Champion
- Entrepreneur of the Year
Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:
“The Beacon Awards are set to celebrate the very best of Lichfield district.
“Whether it be business, hospitality, community, charity, or individuals – we have a wealth of talent across the district we would like to recognise.
“These new awards are a great chance for everyone to discover what makes our district so innovative and exciting.”Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council
Nominations close on 3oth June, with an online entry form available. More details on the categories and sponsorship information is available on the Beacon Awards website.