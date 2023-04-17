Businesses are being invited to sponsor new awards celebrating the best of Lichfield and Burntwood.

The inaugural Beacon Awards will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum in October.

They aim to recognise business and community heroes and highlight those who help the district shine.

Sponsorship packages start at £50 and are available on a number of the award categories, which include:

Lichfield Shining Light –District Legacy Award

Community Hero

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year

Start up Business of the Year

Independent Business of the Year

Customer Service Award

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Apprentice of the Year/Young Businessperson of the Year

Employer of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Environmental and Sustainable Champion

Entrepreneur of the Year

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Beacon Awards are set to celebrate the very best of Lichfield district. “Whether it be business, hospitality, community, charity, or individuals – we have a wealth of talent across the district we would like to recognise. “These new awards are a great chance for everyone to discover what makes our district so innovative and exciting.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

Nominations close on 3oth June, with an online entry form available. More details on the categories and sponsorship information is available on the Beacon Awards website.