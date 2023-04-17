A Lichfield-based business is helping people prepare to celebrate the Coronation.

Pawprint Family have teamed up with Eden Project Communities to launch the Coronation Big Lunch Challenge Pack.

It includes activities such as crafts and games and is designed for families and young people.

The company has also designed a special keepsake embroidered badge for people to stitch onto their clothes for the big day.

The company was founded in 2016 by Charlotte and Jamie Russell in a bid to create “accessible and affordable” adventures for people after meeting themselves through their shared love of scouting.

Their company also donates a percentage of every order to Pawprint Trust, an organisation that helps fund adventures for young people nationwide.