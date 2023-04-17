Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the first of a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Alrewas and Fradley ward.

Alasdair Brooks (Liberal Democrats)

“I am the chief executive of a Staffordshire-based heritage regeneration charity, and an archaeologist whose specialisations include studying how 19th century Staffordshire pottery was exported around the world.

“I am the current president of the Society for Post-Medieval Archaeology, the UK and Europe’s main professional society for the archaeological study of the past, from c.1500 to the present, and I have worked professionally in the UK, Australia, the Middle East, the United States and South America.

“I feel strongly about the need for the United Kingdom to maintain and build on its international connections, and I am also deeply interested (professionally and personally) in how the communities in Lichfield distric – from Alrewas to Burntwood – can protect and support their history and heritage in innovative ways that also support economic growth.”

Ian Coxon (Labour)

“I have lived in the district for over 20 years, during which time I have always tried to serve my community.

“I have been chair of a local school governing body, chair of a school parent’s association and more recently helped set up Lichfield Foodbank – serving as chair for several years.

“During the last 20 years of council inaction I have grown tired of paying more rates for less services and hearing the same excuses year after year.

“I am standing because the district needs a new council with fresh ideas and the energy to enact them.”

Derick Cross (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Toby Ryder (Labour)

“I grew up in the area and returned with my wife and our two children who attend local primary and secondary schools.

“I’m a chartered building consultant with my own small company. I have a good professional understanding of construction planning and development which continues to be an important issue within Alrewas and Fradley as the area grows.

“I’m a strong advocate for ensuring village and rural communities benefit from growing population size.

“As a father and local business owner, I am also keen to see that rural areas aren’t forgotten in terms of policing and upkeep of essential services.”

David Whatton (Labour)

“I have lived in Alrewas for 26 years. I have worked in the fire service and, latterly, the NHS for 40 years. I am a lifelong trade unionist and have represented many members during my career.

“I am passionate about people having their voices heard.

“I am a councillor on Alrewas Parish Council (and its chair for last few years) so I understand the issues that concern people – such as flooding, quarrying, housing development and traffic issues.

“If elected, I will work hard to make sure the views of local people are heard at the district council.”

Mike Wilcox (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Sonia Wilcox (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

At a glance – candidates standing in the Alrewas & Fradley ward at Lichfield District Council are: