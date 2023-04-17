A Lichfield special school has been commended for its work to help pupils plan for their future.

Queen’s Croft High School, which caters for students aged between 11 and 19 with moderate learning difficulties, has achieved The Quality in Careers Standard award for its careers education, information, advice and guidance provision.

Headteacher Clive Lawrence said that the award reaffirms the school’s aim of making sure youngsters are ready for future employment.

“Our school mission and vision is about inspiring greatness – our recent careers mark award reaffirms the broad and rich offer around supporting the future aspirations and careers of our pupils.” Clive Lawrence

The school, which has more than 200 pupils from across Lichfield, Rugeley, Tamworth, Cannock, Stafford, Walsall and Birmingham.

Jane Bradby, assistant head for personal development, and work experience leader Callum Huckfield lead on careers at Queen’s Croft.

Mr Lawrence added: