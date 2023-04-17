Plans for a new petrol station to be built in Fradley have been rejected.

Developers hoped to demolish the former Bell Bridge site on the southbound A38 and build a new facility which would operate 24 hours.

A planning statement said the site had previously been used as a filling station before being closed a number of years ago.

“Bell Bridge Garage was subsequently utilised as a car wash before becoming vacant and blighted with scrap motor vehicles. “The site is in a prominent location, yet has remained abandoned for some time. “The applicant seeks to revive the site and bring the petrol filling station back to effective use – a use that provides a valuable roadside service, creates jobs and promotes consumer choice in the locality.” Planning statement

But planners at Lichfield District Council have refused permission for the scheme.

A decision notice said “insufficient evidence” had been provided to demonstrate that the development would not cause detrimental or severe impacts on the road network.

Concerns were also raised over the opening hours.

“The proposed petrol station to open 24 hours, including Sundays, Bank Holidays and public holidays would unacceptably and detrimentally affect the living conditions of residents within the park homes and other nearby properties through noise and disturbance associated with the coming and goings of patrons and delivery drivers.” Planning decision notice

Details of the proposals and the full decision notice can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.