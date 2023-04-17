Police are appealing for information after a spate of incidents in North Lichfield.

Officers say the incidents – which all took place in the night hours of yesterday (16th April) include:

Vehicle damage on Handel Walk

Items stolen from vehicles on Giffords Croft

Attempted break-in at a property on The Close

Car broken into on The Close

Items taken from a car on Ploughman’s Walk

Damaged fence and smashed windows on Lomax Close

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.