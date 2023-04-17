Police are appealing for information after a spate of incidents in North Lichfield.
Officers say the incidents – which all took place in the night hours of yesterday (16th April) include:
- Vehicle damage on Handel Walk
- Items stolen from vehicles on Giffords Croft
- Attempted break-in at a property on The Close
- Car broken into on The Close
- Items taken from a car on Ploughman’s Walk
- Damaged fence and smashed windows on Lomax Close
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
In short, Lichfield is no longer a low crime area. I really don’t know what has happened to the place in the last 5 years or so, but the deterioration is evident. In 2021 the area had 1,882 crimes. In 2022, the number went up to 2,313 crimes, a rise of almost 23%! Why isn’t this being highlighted and discussed? We have local elections coming up and crime has gone up significantly in the area. However, most seats are fought between the same old, same old. Can’t see anything changing.