Bicycles belonging to an avid collector are being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Everything from road bikes, vintage two-wheelers and tricycles will go under the hammer along with spare parts on 25th April.

The collection belonged to an enthusiast who lived in Burntwood before his death earlier this year.

Bicycles include a vintage Pogliaghi Italcourse, George Longstaff AC Reynolds, Fuji and Pashley bikes such as a ladies Sovereign, Courier models and two Picador tricycles.

Valuers at Richard Winterton Auctioneers believe the collection could fetch more than £2,000.

Auctioneer Tom Winterton said:

“It’s exciting to be able to offer such a wide-ranging, extraordinary collection of bicycles and cycling parts which was put together with tremendous dedication. “It’s a real celebration of cycling and we anticipate lots of interest from enthusiasts keen to saddle up and take a look at this brilliant tribute to bicycles.” Tom Winterton

The full catalogue will be online a week before the sale via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.