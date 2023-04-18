Burntwood slipped out of the Papa John Cup competition at Mansfield after experiencing defeat for only the second time since the start of October.

Uncharacteristically, they conceded a couple of soft tries to give themselves too much to do against a solid home side who managed the game well throughout to progress to the quarter finals.

Mansfield made a good start to the game to test the visitors’ defence in the opening ten minutes. Having missed one penalty goal attempt already, they took the lead with a far simpler opportunity on nine minutes.

Burntwood hit back to get into home territory courtesy of a strong run by Billy Fisher. They opted for kicks to the left corner from two penalty awards and they were rewarded with a try midway out from skipper Josh Canning who finished off a drive by the forwards. Brett Taylor converted for 7-3.

Mansfield edged ahead on 19 minutes with the first of the gift tries. Uncontrolled delivery from a line out in their own 22 allowed the hosts to drop on the loose ball for an unconverted try.

There was almost an immediate reply from Burntwood when winger Sion Edwards was sent racing across halfway but he was brought back for a forward pass.

On the other flank, Josh Shepherd made a crucial tackle to halt his opposite number, a player who has notched 29 tries during the season. However, two minutes later, Mansfield benefited from another error to move further ahead. Loose ball from a scrum allowed the home number seven to touch down under the posts for an easily converted try.

The hosts were wide with a penalty attempt before Burntwood had a rare spell of pressure close to half time. They went for the catch and drive from a penalty kick to the left corner. Jack Butcher rescued a missed line out take to drive for the line. It produced another penalty but despite Alfie Dewsbury’s catch another error prevented the chance of a score.

Five minutes into the second period and Mansfield pulled further ahead. Scrum possession five metres out was moved into midfield with the try scorer stretching over by the posts to make the conversion a formality and a lead of 22-7.

The next score was crucial if Burntwood were to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive and they managed it five minutes later. Canning’s line out take was swiftly moved wide for Shepherd to dot down close to the right corner flag.

Having given themselves a chance, it didn’t last long as Tom Shorrock was shown a yellow card for a technical offence. Five minutes later Mansfield were over in the right corner for a try which was superbly converted from the touchline.

The visitors responded well to take play right up to the home posts with Luke Rookyard and Hal Gozukucuk both going close but not only were they held up but the latter was red carded for an act of foul play.

Despite being down to 13 for a short period, Burntwood mounted another good attack with Taylor and Rookyard prominent before Shorrock returned. Then Mansfield hit back and Shepherd had to be alert to deny his opposite number again after a kick pass found him on the left wing.

Going into the last ten minutes, Taylor reduced the deficit to ten points when he converted his own try having dummied his way over the line following good approach work by himself, Edwards and Fisher.

Burntwood had to take chances to keep their hopes alive but when they tried to run out of their own half, a dropped pass allowed the home number 13 to apply the coup de grace with a try in the right corner, superbly converted again for the final score.

To their credit, Josh Canning’s side prevented another score, which would have been unfair, as they defended deep in their own half up to the final whistle.

They now have two weeks to prepare for their final competitive match of the season when they welcome Stafford to the CCE Sportsway for the Staffs Intermediate Trophy Final as part of SRU President’s Day.

Burntwood Veterans take to the field this Saturday for a special game at Willenhall RUFC.