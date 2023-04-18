Chasetown face a make-or-break midweek clash as they welcome Hinckley LRFC.

The Scholars need a result in order to take their play-off push to the final day of the season.

Mark Swann’s men sit eighth in the table, four points behind Coleshill Town who currently occupy the crucial fifth spot having played a game more than Chasetown.

The club have also confirmed that admission for the fixture – which is their last home game of the season – will be free.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground this evening (18th April) is at 7.45pm.