Community groups that are looking to help Ukrainian refugees can now apply for a special grant.

The fund, which is from Staffordshire County Council and managed by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, will see funding of up to £10,000 awarded to community and voluntary organisations that are helping resettled families.

Groups will need to be helping Ukrainian refugees who are currently staying in Staffordshire.

This support can include anything from promoting physical, emotional health and wellbeing, access to English as a Second Language (ESOL) opportunities, through to helping refugees gain employment.

Those who can apply include:

Registered charities

Constituted community or voluntary groups

Social enterprises

Any other voluntary, not for profit organisation

Parish councils are eligible to apply to develop and deliver new or additional activities, services and events

Deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Thanks to our amazing sponsors, hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing war and persecution are now making Staffordshire their home. “This grant scheme has been created to support the resettlement and integration of Ukrainians alongside the services we offer, so they can continue to live their new lives in Staffordshire and become fully independent. “We’re calling on all community organisations who want to help with this work to put in a proposal as soon as possible. With grants from £1,000 to £10,000 available, these can really make a difference to the services your organisation can offer our refugees.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The grant scheme is open now, with funding needing to be spent by the successful recipients by 31st December.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“Many people have been displaced from their homes and forced to leave their country due to war. This leads to all kinds of problems as people arrive in a new environment and can lead many to feel isolated. “This grant scheme will help break down barriers and provide refugee families with the skills and opportunities they need to integrate with their community in Staffordshire.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

For full criteria, please visit the Community Foundation for Staffordshire website.