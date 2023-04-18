The lack of progress on the former Friarsgate site cannot be excused, a Lichfield local election candidate has said.

Sections of the site of the failed city centre redevelopment project – later rebranded as the Birmingham Road Site – remain boarded up despite promises of a new mixed use development.

Cllr Miles Trent, who is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Chadsmead ward at the Lichfield District Council, said the current stalemate was not good enough.

“The Birmingham Road site opposite Lichfield City Station has been a blight on the city since the collapse of the Friarsgate development. “For the last five years the area has remained a boarded-up wasteland, offering a terrible first impression to visitors arriving by train to our wonderful city. “Many residents have told us that this simply isn’t good enough and that they want to see tangible progress. “This is a key issue by which the Conservatives must be judged as the May election approaches.” Cllr Miles Trent

The Friarsgate project had been a decade in the planning before eventually biting the dust when it emerged funding was not in place to make the scheme a reality.

An alternative proposal for the land – which includes the bus station, former police station, multi-storey car park and one-time Tempest Ford site – had proposed a mixed use development including a cinema.

But with work taking place to build a multi-screen cinema in the neighbouring former Debenhams unit, full details of what the Birmingham Road Site will look like have yet to be finalised.

Cllr Trent, who currently represents Chadsmead ward on Lichfield City Council, said:

Miles Trent

“The Conservative-run Lichfield District Council continues to drag its feet over the future of the site. “We have witnessed an endless round of consultations that never seem to lead to any action. “Several million pounds have been wasted – and nothing has been started. There have been no initial enabling works, and nor is there even a funding strategy in place. “It appears that the Conservatives’ sole achievement so far has been to change the name of the area from ‘Friarsgate’ to ‘the Birmingham Road Site’ and then to ‘Birmingham Road Gateway’.” Cllr Miles Trent

“Tangible action”

Cllr Trent said action rather than words were now needed on the former Friarsgate site to bring the saga to an end.

“The Lichfield Lib Dems support a mixed-use development at this site, which should include public open spaces as well as a leisure offering. “Any residential building on the site should not be more ‘high-end’ retirement living but should instead focus on affordable housing for young people, families and key workers, possibly as apartments above retail and commercial premises. “The design must also consider the climate emergency and energy crisis, so the Lib Dems would insist on buildings built to high energy efficiency standards, and would encourage consideration of a district heating system which could provide a sustainable energy source for the site. “The Lib Dems also support the redesign of the area outside Lichfield City train station to improve pedestrian safety. “A vote for the Liberal Democrats in May will be a vote for change, and a vote for tangible action at the Birmingham Road Gateway.” Cllr Miles Trent