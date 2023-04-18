Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Armitage with Handsacre ward.

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Nikki Hawkins (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Jacob Marshall (Labour)

“I want to help bring about a fairer, greener Lichfield district for now and for future generations.

“Working for an education organisation, I know that our young people will be most affected by the impacts of climate change.

“The Conservative-controlled council has not put enough effort into addressing this and I’m excited at the opportunities set out by Labour to encourage electric vehicles, cycling and increasing recycling rates.

“We must think globally but act locally now.”

Tom Marshall (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Morwenna Rae (Liberal Democrats)

“I grew up in the area and, after university and some time working in London, moved back to Staffordshire to raise a family.

“I have a professional background in secondary teaching and the museum sector and I am passionate about ensuring good-quality education and engaging cultural experiences are available to all.

“In my spare time, I am a keen allotment holder and gardener.

“I am committed to protecting and enhancing the wonderful open spaces and countryside that give so much to our communities now and for future generations.

“I live locally with my husband and three children.”

Marvin Shortman (Labour)

“I am standing to be a UK Labour councillor in Armitage and Handsacre because I believe in a greener, fairer and safer community.

“I have worked for the NHS for the last 12 years as support staff for both in-patient and community services. My wife also works in the NHS. We have two children and I run an under-8s football team.

“The frontline of the NHS has been a passion of mine during the pandemic and over the past three years I have worked two roles within the NHS – the most demanding being working during the pandemic on the Covid-19 response for the infection prevention and control team from the Armitage surgery on Shropshire Brook Road.”

Chris Willis (Labour)

“I am privileged to represent Labour as one of its three candidates for Armitage with Handsacre.

“As a former firefighter, I know most of Lichfield district very well and, if elected, I want to do all I can to make it a fairer and healthier district – but, more importantly to me, I want it to be a safer district too for all residents.

“Having been in public services, I know how vital they are for all of us and I shall do all I can to protect and improve them for the residents of Armitage, Handsacre, Hawksyard and Kings Bromley.

“As a musician, I also want to increase opportunities for people to enjoy music events and take part in them.”

At a glance – candidates standing in the Armitage with Handsacre ward at Lichfield District Council are: