Premises in Lichfield have been raided as part of a crackdown on illegal tobacco and vapes.

Items worth £24,000 were seized during three raids in the city and Stafford.

A total of 29,100 illicit cigarettes, half-a-kilogram of hand-rolling tobacco and more than 2,000 vapes were found in the joint operation between Trading Standards, Staffordshire Police and HMRC.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s been a busy few months for our Trading Standards officers, who continue to work with partner agencies to take these harmful products off the streets. “The availability of illegal tobacco and e-cigarettes in Staffordshire is no greater than anywhere else but it does remain a concern for our officers. “We are also seeing a steady increase in seizures of counterfeit and oversized vapes and those under a recall. “Since April 2022, our officers have seized over 9,684 illegal products with a street value of £128,106. Many of these products could have ended up in the hands of children, so it’s good that they have been removed from the market.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes in Staffordshire should call the Fight the Fakes hotline on 01785 330356. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.