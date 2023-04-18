A man has been arrested after three horses were found with stab wounds in Fazeley.

Police were called to Willowbank on Sunday (16th April) after reports of the animals being injured.

Two of them were treated by a vet and are expected to make a full recovery while the third was not seriously injured.

A 47-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage. He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue and officers are still appealing for those with any information to come forward.

Wildlife crime lead at Staffordshire Police, Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, said: