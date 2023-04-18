A man has been arrested after three horses were found with stab wounds in Fazeley.
Police were called to Willowbank on Sunday (16th April) after reports of the animals being injured.
Two of them were treated by a vet and are expected to make a full recovery while the third was not seriously injured.
A 47-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage. He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue and officers are still appealing for those with any information to come forward.
Wildlife crime lead at Staffordshire Police, Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, said:
“This type of crime can have a devastating and lasting impact on the animals themselves and their owners.
“Neighbourhood officers and wildlife crime leads in the force are regularly engaging with the rural community to ensure that their needs and concerns are actioned as effectively as possible.
“We are continuing to work closely with partners to prioritise and target those deliberately causing harm to animals and committing rural crime in Staffordshire.”Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, Staffordshire Police