A local election candidate in Stonnall says he has decided to stand due to his “deep love” for the area.

Philip Whitehoue, who has lived in the village for 30 years, will stand for the Conservatives in a bid to win a seat on Lichfield District Council in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward.

He has previously worked int he banking and financial services industry, as well as chairing the Stonnall Campaign About Roads since it was created in 2005.

The candidate said he was keen to help make a difference to the lives of local residents by becoming a councillor.

“I am delighted to have been selected as a candidate for the Local

Conservatives. “I have a deep love for my village and the wider area, and I look forward to working with residents to make it an even better place to live.” Philip Whitehouse