A Labour candidate in Burntwood says residents are flagging the cost of living crisis as their biggest concern ahead of the local elections.

Rising food prices and soaring energy bills have left families seeing a fall in their levels of disposable income.

Michael Galvin, a Labour candidate in the Summerfield and All Saints ward, said the issue was central to discussions on the doorstep.

Michael Galvin

“Almost everyone we speak to says that their main concern at the moment is the cost of living and the pressures they’re feeling on their personal finances. “Coupled with concerns about rising prices, they are also concerned about the lack of investment in local services such as road repairs and policing, a real double whammy which is affecting their quality of life and wellbeing. “The Conservatives may try to distance themselves locally from their national party, but the blame for all this lies squarely with the Conservative Government which they support.” Michael Galvin

“We are seeing the effects all too clearly”

The Tories have come in for criticism after opting to list all of their candidates across Lichfield and Burntwood as “Local Conservatives” on the ballot paper.

But they have denied claims the move is an effort to distance themselves from their party nationally.

Mr Galvin said that residents could see for themselves the impact of Conservative leadership locally and nationally.

“The impact of 13 years of austerity cuts in council budgets and the disastrous mini-budget of last autumn, which alone cost the country £30billion, cannot be brushed away. “We are seeing the effects all too clearly on residents in Burntwood. “Also, as a mental health nurse I am seeing the negative impact on people’s mental health due to the stress of trying to make ends meet. “The forthcoming elections give people the chance to send a strong message to the Conservatives that enough is enough.” Michael Galvin

The Labour representative added that the loss of disposable income would have a domino effect on the local economy.

“People are having to tighten their belts which of course has a knock-on effect on local shops and other businesses. “As a party, we are committed to support local businesses, to use council resources to invest locally and to ensure that Burntwood gets its fair share of district council investment.” Michael Galvin

The full list of candidates standing in the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Lichfield District Council is:

Sharon Banevicius – Labour

Kathy Coe – Labour

Michael Galvin – Labour

Sammy Goody – Independent

Nicola Greensill – Conservatives

Richard Stephenson – Conservatives

Heather Tranter – Conservatives

