People are being invited to find out more about life as an on-call firefighter in Chase Terrace and Abbots Bromley.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is hosting a series of taster sessions for potential recruits.

They will get to find out about the work of on-call fire crews in attending emergency incidents.

Michelle Dudman, watch manager and on-call support officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“We’ll have demonstrations to show what can be expected on a call out as well as job-related activities such as assembling equipment and kit. There will also be an opportunity to have a go at the fitness side of the role too. “Even if your nearest station isn’t hosting an event this time, feel free to pop along as the sessions will cover relevant information for those interested in joining other stations too.” Michelle Dudman, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

On-call firefighters often have primary jobs and fit their responsibilities as an on-call firefighter around their day-to-day commitments.

They also receive the same standard of training as full time firefighters and will respond to the same types of call-outs.

“Our on-call firefighters come from all sorts of backgrounds and a variety of other jobs. Our current cohort are anything from personal trainers to chefs. “If you’ve always wanted to be an on-call firefighter, but were unsure how it would fit around your day-to-day life, this is the perfect opportunity to find out how it all works.” Michelle Dudman, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The sessions are on:

3rd May from 5pm to 8pm at Chase Terrace Community Fire Station

3rd June from 11am to 2pm at Abbots Bromley Community Fire Station

To register your interest in attending a taster session and visit www.staffordshirefire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighters.