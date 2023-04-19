Promotion-chasing Chasetown will not be going for glory in another competition this season after being expelled from the Walsall Senior Cup.

The Scholars had been due to face Rushall Olympic in the final at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

But the club has now confirmed that an “administrative error” had seen a player appear for Chasetown in the Walsall Senior Cup despite having previously turned out for another team in the competition.

Secretary Andy Cox told The Scholars’ website:

“This is just a genuine mistake from genuine people doing a volunteer role under increasingly difficult circumstances with endless player movements these days, especially at non-contract level. “I can only apologise on our side and hold our hands up, but the issue was reported to the Staffordshire FA as soon as any doubt was raised. “We send best wishes to the side that does eventually join Rushall in the final as our replacement.” Andy Cox

The Scholars will now turn their attention to trying to secure a play-off spot as they travel to Cambridge City at the weekend.