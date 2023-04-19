A late Luke Yates winner keeps Chasetown firmly in the play-off hunt going into the final day of the season.

The Scholars’ hopes took a big hit five minutes in against Hinckley LRFC when captain Danny O’Callaghan overstretched in a challenge and limped off.

The deadlock was almost broken when Oli Hayward received the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot that left the bar rattling.

The second half was dominated by Chasetown as they looked for the elusive breakthrough. A Yates effort trickled wide while Ryan Wynter headed over the crossbar.

But then came the moment the home fans had been waiting all night for.

The ball was played by Ryan Boothe into the feet of Yates who turned and fired home leaving the Chasetown fans hoping for the play-offs, something that could only be dreamt of when they were languishing in the bottom half of the standings at Christmas.