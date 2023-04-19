The City of Lichfield Concert Band is celebrating after scooping a national award.

They performed at the National Concert Band Festival at The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, landing a platinum award in the process.

The band impressed judges Heather Nicoll and Gerard Booth with a four piece set and was commended for its high quality performance.

In addition the French Horn section was singled out for an outstanding performance award.

Local audiences will be able to hear the City of Lichfield Concert Band’s award-winning sounds when they perform An Afternoon of Movie Magic at the Lichfield Garrick on 21st May.

They will also perform two free concerts in Beacon Park on 25th June and 16th July.