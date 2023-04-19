The results of a public consultation on options to manage bulky and trade waste at household recycling centres in Staffordshire are to be reviewed by councillors.

Staffordshire County Council carried out the review to look at options for people disposing of commercial rubbish and the potential use of permits for vans and vehicles with trailers at the network of 14 sites, including ones in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The options will be debated at a meeting of the authority’s overview and scrutiny committee next week.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As a council, we have a duty to provide a household waste recycling centre network for Staffordshire residents. We want to make sure we reduce queuing times for residents and are committed to improving the customer experience while managing the increase in trade waste. “The proposed changes and consultation demonstrate our ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our recycling centres”. Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said the facilities across Staffordshire had around 1.6million visits each year – but only around 20,000 are recorded as being made by registered traders.

Among the options put forward include the introduction of a permit or vehicle recognition system to ensure trade waste is not transported as household rubbish.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee on 27th April before final recommendations are made to cabinet on 17th May.