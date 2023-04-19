Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Boley Park ward.

Andrew Fox (Labour)

“I am a retired chartered engineer, with a career in manufacturing for the energy sector.

“My wife and I have lived in Lichfield for three years, and are active in several local activities and volunteering organisations.

“I am standing as the Labour candidate in Boley Park as I would like to see a fresh approach in the council, with Labour’s plans to make the city a happier, safer and greener place to live. We need a change.

“I have a particular interest in increasing the variety of businesses operating from the city, and so give young people more choice in their careers.”

Scott Hollingsworth (Liberal Democrats)

“My career was in teaching and local government education.

“I am is standing in Boley Park and will use my knowledge of how councils work to benefit all Lichfield residents.

“I have been a supporter of Lichfield Arts for many years and have longstanding local family and social connections in the area.”

Rajesh Kulkarni (Labour)

“I am a retired computer programmer and have lived in Lichfield for 17 years.

“I currently do science voluntary tutoring. I also am a voluntary museum steward.

“I am proud to be standing for election as a Labour and Co-operative Party candidate in Boley Park.

“I hope to be able to serve the residents of Lichfield and make the city a happier, safer, and greener place to live.”

Doug Pullen (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Mark Warfield (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council is: