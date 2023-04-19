People are being invited to slip on their blue suede shoes for an evening of music at the Lichfield Garrick.

Rob Kingsley will bring his A Vision of Elvis show to the city theatre on 5th and 6th May.

A spokesperson said:

“This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audiovisual journey through time like you’ve never seen before. “As soon as the show begins you are taken on an emotional rollercoaster, engaging audiences with a truly authentic Elvis musical spectacular.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.