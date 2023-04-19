People in Lichfield and Burntwood who are organising street parties are being asked to submit their applications for road closures as soon as possible.

Residents and community groups wanting to halt traffic for an event will need to make a request to Lichfield District Council before 21st April.

William Stevenson, governance officer at the local authority, said:

“We want to ensure that every organiser is able to celebrate the coronation. “So that we can process applications in a timely fashion and issue notices for affected routes, we encourage residents and community groups to make their requests this week.” William Stevenson, Lichfield District Council

The coronation takes place on 6th May, with a national bank holiday to follow on 8th May.

In order to make an application, residents can download a form via the Lichfield District Council website. The completed document should then be emailed to governance-admin@lichfielddc.gov.uk.