The birth of babies in Staffordshire on the day of the coronation are to receive a commemorative gift.

Staffordshire County Council’s registration service said mugs would be given to parents whose babies are born on 6th May.

Cllr Simon Tagg said:

“The birth of every baby in Staffordshire is a cause for celebration and our registrars work hard to register the birth of thousands of babies in Staffordshire each year. “The coronation of King Charles will be a historic event and for those babies born on the day, it will be an even more memorable time for their parents. “People all over Staffordshire will be watching the coronation on TV, getting together with neighbours and friends and attending special events to mark the occasion. “It’s going to be a truly memorable weekend and a great chance for communities to come together and celebrate a moment in history. I do hope people will be able to join in the celebrations.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is also sharing images from its archives on social media of previous coronation photos.

They include one take of babies born on Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day on 2nd June 1953.

People can search for the photos on the Staffordshire Past Track website.

Further details on the commemoration mug giveaway, along with contact details are available on the Coronation Babies webpage.