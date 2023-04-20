Groups are being invited to apply for funding to help boost the local environment.

The Green Spaces initiative is being launched by the National Grid’s Community Matters Fund.

The scheme has awarded more than £4.3million to community organisations since 2021, with the money helping projects to encourage biodiversity, improve air quality and create volunteering and employment opportunities.

Jill Russell, environment manager at National Grid, said:

“We’re committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainability across our region. “The launch of the Green Spaces Community Fund is a testament to this commitment and we’re excited to support grassroots organisations to create green spaces that benefit everyone. “We believe that access to green spaces is essential for the wellbeing of both individuals and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our communities.” Jill Russell, National Grid

The fund will award grants of up to £2,000 for unregistered organisations. Registered charities and eligible non-profit companies can apply for up to £10,000.

The closing date for applications is 12th May.

For more information and to apply visit www.nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund.