A Lichfield candidate says the Liberal Democrats can bring “new voices and fresh ideas” to the table if they are successful at the local elections.

Hugh Ashton will represent the party in the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield City Council and Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council.

Having moved to the city seven years ago and served as a city councillor for the past four years, he said it is clear that change is needed.

“A city is more than buildings and places, it’s about people. “I’ve been able to listen and take note of issues and problems faced by many. For example, in Stowe ward we have to balance the needs and wants of residents together with the historical nature of the city. “With experience of life in other cities with similar issues, I feel that I and my fellow Lib Dems can bring new voices and fresh ideas to the table.” Hugh Ashton

Voters will decide on their new councillors when they head to the polls on 4th May.

“If elected we will work hard to bring about change – change that will result in a fairer, more caring and more sustainable Lichfield.” Hugh Ashton

The full list of candidates standing in the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield City Council is: Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats

Stephanie Checkland – Conservatives

Martin Hughes – Conservatives

Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives

Claire Pinder-Smith – Labour

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Samuel Schafer – Labour