A Lichfield retailer has joined a scheme allowing customers to help those in need.
Central Co-op is introducing the BillyChip which gives shoppers the chance to buy a £2 token which can be given to rough sleepers to redeem for a drink, while two chips can be exchanged for a meal deal in stores.
The money from the sale of the token goes to the BillyChip organisation to help them support other local charities.
Meg Abernethy-Hope, co-founder of BillyChip, said:
“The initiative is about giving someone who is sleeping rough compassion, connection, and choice.
“We are so proud to be partnering with Central Co-op, a business we know is built around supporting its community.
“This is an incredible partnership and we are beyond excited to see where it will take us in the future.”Meg Abernethy-Hope
Central Co-op celebrated the launch at the Boley Park store in Lichfield.