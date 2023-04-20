A Lichfield retailer has joined a scheme allowing customers to help those in need.

Central Co-op is introducing the BillyChip which gives shoppers the chance to buy a £2 token which can be given to rough sleepers to redeem for a drink, while two chips can be exchanged for a meal deal in stores.

The money from the sale of the token goes to the BillyChip organisation to help them support other local charities.

Meg Abernethy-Hope, co-founder of BillyChip, said:

“The initiative is about giving someone who is sleeping rough compassion, connection, and choice. “We are so proud to be partnering with Central Co-op, a business we know is built around supporting its community. “This is an incredible partnership and we are beyond excited to see where it will take us in the future.” Meg Abernethy-Hope

Central Co-op celebrated the launch at the Boley Park store in Lichfield.