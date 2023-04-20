The owner of a new Whittington business says she is fulfilling her dream by opening a new coffee shop in the village.
The official opening of the Main Street Cafe will take place next month.
The business will occupy a newsagents left vacant after the previous owner decided to shut up shop.
Laura Tillotson, owner of Main Street Cafe, said:
“I have always dreamed about owning a cafe in the village I grew up in. For years I have had my eye on a particular premise on Main Street in Whittington.
“Although other opportunities have came up I have always turned them down as they were never the right spot for me.
“It came to my attention that the location I had dreamed about was about to come free, we acted quickly, I handed in my notice with my current employer and the rest is now history.”Laura Tillotson
The cafe will offer food and drink during the breakfast and lunch period.
Laura added:
“The last three months we have spent renovating the establishment to create a modern and relaxed vibe that will be great for cyclists, professionals, walkers, and families.
“We have also partnered with Short and Curlys, a local coffee supplier who pride themselves on ethically-sourced, great tasting and high quality coffee.”Laura Tillotson
The grand opening will take place on 5th May. For more details visit the Main Street Cafe Facebook page.