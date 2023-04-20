The owner of a new Whittington business says she is fulfilling her dream by opening a new coffee shop in the village.

The official opening of the Main Street Cafe will take place next month.

The business will occupy a newsagents left vacant after the previous owner decided to shut up shop.

Laura Tillotson, owner of Main Street Cafe, said:

“I have always dreamed about owning a cafe in the village I grew up in. For years I have had my eye on a particular premise on Main Street in Whittington. “Although other opportunities have came up I have always turned them down as they were never the right spot for me. “It came to my attention that the location I had dreamed about was about to come free, we acted quickly, I handed in my notice with my current employer and the rest is now history.” Laura Tillotson

The cafe will offer food and drink during the breakfast and lunch period.

Laura added:

“The last three months we have spent renovating the establishment to create a modern and relaxed vibe that will be great for cyclists, professionals, walkers, and families. “We have also partnered with Short and Curlys, a local coffee supplier who pride themselves on ethically-sourced, great tasting and high quality coffee.” Laura Tillotson

The grand opening will take place on 5th May. For more details visit the Main Street Cafe Facebook page.