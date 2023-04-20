Participants at Beacon Parkrun are being asked to help support Lichfield Foodbank this weekend.

Collection points will be in place for people to donate items at 9am on Saturday (22nd April).

Lichfield Foodbank recently announced that they are spending over £1,500 per week on food to ensure demand for their service is met.

Numbers of food bank users in Lichfield reached record highs in the first quarter of 2023, with the number of people using the service increasing by over 160% – equivalent to almost 1,000 people every month requiring emergency food parcels.

A spokesperson for Beacon Parkrun said:

“We are very excited to be working with Lichfield Foodbank. “Not only is Parkrun about getting out and completing 5km on a Saturday morning – whether volunteering, walking, running or jogging – it is also about a community, and we hope that our parkrunners can come together to help out our local food bank, with whatever they can spare. “We know how testing times are at the moment, so we are very hopeful that we can help those in need.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

Details of the most-needed items and other collection points for Lichfield Foodbank are available here.