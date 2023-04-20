Work has begun to a revamp a multi-use games area at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The funding for the facility – known as a MUGA – was secured by the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership.

Work began this week on the new goalposts. It will be followed by basketball hoops and repainting of the pitches.

It follows other work recently carried out at the leisure centre, including a revamp of the play area and a refit of the interior of the facility.

Yvonne James, principal community safety officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We listened to the concerns from residents, young people and stakeholders which has led to the new goalposts and pitch marking. “The main role of the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership is to work with our residents, and our partners to find the best solutions with regards to safety-related complaints. “Burntwood Leisure Centre is a vital community hub and these goal posts are just another step we are taking to ensure the site is safe and accessible for all.“ Yvonne James, Lichfield District Council

Work on the new goal posts will be completed towards the end of this week.