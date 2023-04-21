Candidates in the local elections in Burntwood say they are “proud” to be flying the Co-operative flag.

Steve Norman and Sue Woodward, who will contest the Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council, will stand under the Labour and Co-operative banner.

There are currently 1,200 Labour and Co-operative councillors across the country.

Since 1927, candidates have been able to stand as such following an agreement in place between the Labour Party and the Co-operative Party.

Steve said:

“Being a Co-operative member signals a belief in the values of honesty, openness, social responsibility, fairness and caring for others. This is what I came into politics for and to put these values into action.” Steve Norman

Sue added:

“For me, cooperation is about inclusion and partnership working.

“People don’t want councils doing things to them but with them – and we have seen real progress on partnerships and co-production here in Burntwood, not least as members if the Cooperative Councils Innovation Network.” Sue Woodward

Joe Fortune, General Secretary at the Co-operative Party added:

“The Co-operative Party is a growing force in councils across the country. “Together we have brought change on issues like modern slavery, fair tax, high streets and food justice. We have achieved so much, but there is still much more to do. “This May, the Co-operative Party will be standing a record number of candidates. “I’m excited to see us elect these brilliant candidates and see the co-operative difference they will make at town halls across the country.” Joe Fortune, Co-operative Party